Update on sale of prominent seafront hotel in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:04 GMT
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Potential buyers have been showing interest in a prominent Blackpool hotel since it went on the market in this summer.

Daish's Blackpool Hotel on the Promenade features 72 en suite bedrooms, a 130-cover restaurant and a function room with a capacity for 120 people.

The substantial property went up for sale in August, via Rightmove and agents Christie, with a guide price of £1.7m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now potential buyers are looking to restore it and return it to its former glory.

The accommodation is arranged across three upper floors and a basement, with lift access to all floors.

There have been expressions of intrest in Daish's Blackpool Hotel since it went on the marketThere have been expressions of intrest in Daish's Blackpool Hotel since it went on the market
There have been expressions of intrest in Daish's Blackpool Hotel since it went on the market | National World

Many of the rooms have panoramic sea views and of the North Pier to the left of the hotel.

The hotel is located close to the town centre and the resort’s attractions including Blackpool Tower.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was put on the market after the company which ran it was prosecuted for five food hygiene offences and two health and safety offences

Daish’s Blackpool Hotel Limited, the company responsible for its running, pleaded guilty to the offences at Preston Magistrates Court on July 29.

Rightmove confirmed there had been expressions of interest in the property.

Related topics:BlackpoolHotel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice