Update on last night’s Central Pier incident following reports man jumped off the pier
Approximately ten police cars, the coastguard and a helicopter were spotted at the pier at approximately 5.30pm yesterday and emergency services were still at the scene at around 7.45pm
Eyewitnesses say a man reportedly jumped off the pier, but this has not been confirmed.
Last night, the Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police said a search operation was underway, but he was unable to give any more details at this time.
When asked for an update on the situation at 7:00am this morning (Thursday, September 21), the Force Incident Manager said there was “no change” from the night before.
At 9:00am, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “It’s a search for a missing person. We’ve been in the area with the Coastguard and the search is ongoing.”