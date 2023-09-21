Update on last night’s Central Pier incident following reports man jumped off the pier

Lancashire Police have provided an update on the incident at Blackpool’s Central Pier last night (Wednesday, September 20) following reports a man had jumped off the pier.

Approximately ten police cars, the coastguard and a helicopter were spotted at the pier at approximately 5.30pm yesterday and emergency services were still at the scene at around 7.45pm

Eyewitnesses say a man reportedly jumped off the pier, but this has not been confirmed.

Last night, the Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police said a search operation was underway, but he was unable to give any more details at this time.

Emergency services at an incident at Central Pier in Blackpool on Wednesday evening (September 20.)

When asked for an update on the situation at 7:00am this morning (Thursday, September 21), the Force Incident Manager said there was “no change” from the night before.