Update on future of Cleveleys M&S in light of Norcross decision

Cleveleys’ Marks and Spencer food store is expected to close next year - but the company would not be drawn on any update in light of recent developments on the proposed new Norcross outlet.

Earlier this month, applicants LondonMetric Retail received planning permission from Wyre Council to construct a 21,500 sq ft retail unit. off Norcross Lane.

Marks and Spencer proposed to relocate from the existing and much smaller store on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys town centre, where the lease expires in 2026.

Artist's impression of how a new M&S store at Norcross would look

The scheme is expected to bring 50 new jobs.

However, the planning permission granted on October 2 for a food store was not quite so straightforward.

It was agreed to grant full planning permission but under the recommendations from the planning officer that it be subject to conditions and a S106 legal agreement to secure financial contributions from the applicants towards Travel Planning and to appropriately secure Biodiversity Net Gain.

In the event that a satisfactory Section 106 agreement is not concluded by December 23, it was agreed to delegate authority to the Assistant Director of Planning and Building Control to refuse planning permission on the grounds that the obligations which make the development acceptable have not been legally secured.

This week, M&S was asked for further details on the fate of the Cleveleys store, including an anticipated timeline for its closure, but the company indicated that, because “the planning process isn't complete yet” it could not comment further.

Although there is local support for a larger M&S at Norcross, there is also considerable opposition to its location and the impending closure of the “more accesible” Cleveleys outlet.

Concerns were also raised about the impact of the new store store on Cleveleys town centre and traffic implications for Norcross roundabout, already described as “dangerous” by road campaigners.

A petition was even set up earlier this year to try and save the Victoria West outlet.

Coun Andrea Kay said after the planning meeting: “We have approved the store and with the conditions in place, we think it will be good for the area.

“It is worth saying that we have only approved a food store, not an M&S store, even though M&S have expressed an interest in it.”

Despite the fact that planning consent has not been fully finalised yet, M&S believes the Norcross plans will eventually press ahead as intended.

A design statement by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of LondonMetric Retail Limited said: “ The application proposal seeks to deliver a new food M&S Foodhall to provide a brand-defining new M&S for the long term within Wyre.

“It will replace their existing store on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys Town Centre.

“The existing store is too small to provide the full M&S food offer and has a lease expiry of January 2026.

“The decision to make a substantial investment in Wyre is in turn dependent on being able to develop a first-class store that is fit for the future and can compete on a like-for-like basis with other supermarkets in the surroundings.”

The plkans include a 360-degree walk-around cheese barge, an indoor plant sales area and parking provision for 145 cars.