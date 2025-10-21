Update on new £18.5m road for Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

Work to complete a new £18.5m road on the edge of Blackpool is moving forward as further planning developments have taken place.

The ambitious highway development, which has been continuing this year, involves the creation of a new spine road linking Common Edge Road with Amy Johnson Way to provide two-way access to the business park.

The project has been primarily funded by Blackpool Council, with an additional £7.5m from Blackpool's £40m Town Deal, which must be spent by March 2026.

Once work is finally complete, it is expected to unlock 10.5 hectares of land for future business development within the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

It will also alleviate congestion in the existing business park.

New planning developments

New submissions have now been sent to Blackpool planners in regard to the discharge of planning conditions 4 (Drainage Layout), 7 (Highways Design Ground Investigation Report) and 8 (Construction Method Statement) attached to the original planning permission.

The scheme, designed by architects Cassidy and Ashton, also includes landscaping, cycleways and footpaths, with George Cox Ltd serving as the main contractor.

The road will allow the construction of new business units, bringing additional quality jobs to the Fylde coast.

What will the completed road layout look like?

The road will start from Amy Johnson Way just south of the current offices for Multi-Ply. Heading east, it will snake across the old playing fields, before joining Common Edge Road just north of South Shore Cricket Club. Before the road reaches Common Edge Road, an extra access road heading due north will connect it up with Oakwood Close.

At Common Edge Road, new lanes will be created for traffic entering the new road.

What is the new road called?

The main link road is to be called Vickers Way. The residential road connected to Oakwood Close will be called Hallett Avenue.

The two new road names were picked by school children at nearby St Nicholas Church of England Primary School. The names follow the area’s tradition of roads being named along an aviation theme.

The Vickers-Wellington Bomber factory was built during the Second World War and manufactured over 2,000 Wellington Bombers between 1940 and 1945. The original factory still stands today on Squires Gate Lane.

The other road is named after Flight Lieutenant Austin Hallett MBE who was well decorated for his efforts during the Second World War including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Force Cross and French Legion of Honour medal.

How the scheme can help

The creation of the new highways is aimed at supporting business and jobs growth, opening up 10.5 hectares of previously inaccessible development land. This will support the aim of the Enterprise Zone to create 5,000 new jobs for the area by 2041.

What they say

Nick Gerrard , Nick Gerrard, Growth and Prosperity Director at Blackpool Council, said of the scheme: “For the Enterprise Zone, we’re putting in the main access road to release more sites, to get more developers on there to create the opportunity for more jobs. We’ll be providing opportunities for our population, particularly young people, giving them really good jobs to go to. We’ve already got over 2,600 jobs in there but at this stage we haven’t got all the sites on there to bring in more investors. It's been a compicted process. There are already sites that have been created by the road and it;s going to be completed by the end of the year.. We need to sell the sites to get the companies on there, to get the business rates back which we can keep. The good news is that the finishing tape is in sight.”