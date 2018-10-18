Update: Missing Blackpool children Luke and Maddison found

Two children missing from their homes in Blackpool have been found safe and well.

Luke Henson, aged nine, and Maddison Sleet-Moreano, aged 11, were last seen together at the One Stop shop on Caunce Street in Blackpool at shortly before 5pm yesterday(October 17).

Inspector Steph Hurst of Blackpool Police said earlier: “We’re concerned for Luke and Maddison who have now been missing for over 12 hours.

"They are very young and it is out of character for them not to return home.

“If you have seen either of them, please get in touch with us immediately.

“Luke and Maddison – if you are reading this please let someone know you are okay. You are not in any trouble; we just want to know where you are.”

Lancashire police confirmed this morning the children had been found in the Blackpool area.