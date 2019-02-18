UPDATE: Blackpool boy, 14, charged with wounding after 13-year-old stabbed in the chest

A 14-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Blackpool.

Police were called at around 5.50pm on Saturday to Rawcliffe Street to reports a 13-year-old boy had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to Alder Hey hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 14-year-old boy, from Blackpool, has been charged with section 18 wounding and possession of a knife and was due to appear at Blackpool Youth Court this morning.

A girl aged 13 and a boy aged 15, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released under investigation.

Police are still appealing for information about the incident and are asking anybody with information to call 101, quoting log number 1324 of February 16.