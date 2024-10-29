Upcoming M55 closures set to cause 30-minute delays: What you need to know

Upcoming closures on the M55 are set to result in ‘moderate delays’ of up to 30 minutes - here’s what you need to know.

Lane one will be closed on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 3 (Wesham) and 1 (Broughton) from 8pm on October 28 to 6am on October 30.

This is to allow National Highways to renew signage on the motorway.

Upcoming closures on the M55 are set to result in ‘moderate delays’ | Google / PA

From 10pm on November 4 to 6am on November 9, lane one on the westbound carriageway as well as the M6 slip road at junction 32 (Broughton) will be closed.

The closure will be in place as ash trees near the motorway are cut down and replaced with a new species.

A similar closure will be in place from 8pm on November 11 to 6am on November 14, but this time the closure will go up to junction 2 (Becconsall) on the westbound carriageway.

All of these closures are expected to cause “moderate delays” of up to 30 minutes.