Little Ryleigh Hillcoat-Bee was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in August 2021.

The untimely death of a 'smiley, happy' three-year-old little girl from Blackpool is set to be probed by the coroner.

Tests revealed she had "extraordinarily high" levels of Creatine Kinase which can indicate a muscle injury or disease but doctors suggested Ryleigh had either a chest infection or hepatitis. She was discharged but just three months later on November 8, 2021 Ryleigh passed away.

In March this year a genetic test revealed she had been suffering from a Lipin 1 deficiency.

At a pre-inquest review Ryleigh's parents voiced concerns that doctors at Blackpool Victoria Hospital should have identified the deficiency and its underlying cause.

Ryleigh's parents have been supported by The Compassionate Friends; a charity which helps families suffering the loss of a child.

Caroline's sister-in-law Katie Hobbs ran the Royal Parks Half Marathon in 2022 and set up a fundraiser to raise money for the charity which raised £3,215.

Katie wrote on the GoFundMe page: "In November last year my sister in law Caroline and her partner Andrew’s daughter Ryleigh died suddenly and unexpectedly. Her loss has been devastating for her parents and everyone that knew her. She was a smiley, happy little girl who brought so much much joy and magic where ever she went.

I am running for the compassionate friends because they have been a real support to ryleighs amazing parents through the toughest time of their lives. The charity have put them in touch with other bereaved parents and have organised a retreat they will go on to meet each other in person.They have also helped them navigate their inquest and provide support on the phone at any time. Andrew said that knowing they are there has been a massive help.....

".....And anything that’s a massive help for these two parents who have been through so much is worth running for!"