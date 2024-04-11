Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The effluent came to the surface on Nansen Road, close to the junction with main thoroughfare Ratcliffe Road, on Wednesday this week.

The resident, who did not wish to be named but gave a running commenty from behind the camera, was disgusted by the vile-smelling deposit in the gutters on both sides of the street (warning; some expletives content in video). As well as sewage, there also appeared to be sanitary products in the grubby puddles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyre Council, the local authority, mobilised an environmental team out to the scene after being informed of the situation today, and United Utilities were also looking into the incident.

United Utilities have now issued a comment.

It is thought a blockage might have occurred within the drains, leading to a back up and eventual overspill onto the street, which is close to Fleetwood Fire Station.

Sign up for our free newsletters now It is not known at this stage if a collapse of the road, several yards away, could be connected.

The stinking sewage puddle at the side of Nansen Road in Fleetwood.

The resident who shot the film says on camera: “As you can see, it’s raw sewage coming out of the grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see everything in there , sanitary towels, everything.

“It absolutely reeks, raw sewage coming out onto the street, all over the pavement.”

The incident occurred at a time when Fleetwood residents have been struggling with another vile stench, emanating from the town’s landfill site on Jameson Road, whose operators Transwaste have been served notice by the Environment Agency to take action by May 15.