United Utilities has announced that household its customers’ water bills will rise by 32% over the next five years.

The water company, which supplies Lancashire, Merseyside, parts of Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria, said the increase had been negotiated with the regulator Ofwat at the end of 2024.

Ofwat’s decision means the typical UK billpayer will see their payments rise by an average of £86 this April.

United Utilities’ CEO Louise Beardmore said the rise in bills would raise £13 billion to invest in its infrastructure across the North West, noting that it would be the “largest investment in water and wastewater infrastructure in over 100 years”.

United Utilities said it will still raise dividend pay outs to its shareholders in 2025 so that they increase in line with inflation.