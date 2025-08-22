United Utilities has signed a landmark deal to bring forward the multibillion-pound refurbishment of Haweswater aqueduct, that carries water from Cumbria to 2.5 million customers in Greater Manchester and Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The original 110km pipeline - which is approaching its 70th birthday - uses gravity to carry 570 million litres of water every day to customers and businesses across Cumbria, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

As part of the programme to upgrade and improve the region's strategic water network, the new contract paves the way for one of the largest water infrastructure programmes across the UK. It is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an estimated construction cost of about £3bn the programme will be brought forward by Cascade Infrastructure, and construction is due to begin in 2026. It will see six tunnel sections replaced with most of the work happening below ground using the latest tunnelling techniques.

Jobs

As well as securing supplies for millions of customers, the project is expected to bring a range of economic benefits to the region. About 1,200 people will be employed at the construction peak with an apprentice recruitment programme to help build and secure skills for the future.

An archive photo showing workers building the original Haweswater Aqueduct water tunnel system | UU/LDR

Louise Beardmore, chief executive at United Utilities, said: "Making the North West stronger, greener and healthier is at the heart of everything we do. Today marks a significant step to ensure we have the right infrastructure to provide a resilient water supply to communities right across the region for decades to come and, at the same time, creating hundreds of great quality jobs and delivering on the commitments and promises we have set out."

Which areas of Lancashire are affected?

The route includes sections through parts of the districts of Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Bury, where local councils have dealt with United Utilities planning applications for their specific areas. In the Ribble Valley, it includes work in the protected Forest of Bowland area of outstanding natural beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route includes sections through parts of the districts of Lancaster, Ribble Valley, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Bury, where local councils have dealt with United Utilities planning applications for their specific areas. In the Ribble Valley, it includes work in the protected Forest of Bowland area of outstanding natural beauty. Clitheroe could see a marshalling area created for workers and HGV lorries, before heading north.

Elsewhere under plans for Rossendale and Bury, parts of Rawtenstall, Haslingden and Walmersley are earmarked as sites linked to the water system upgrade. Work compounds and activities are proposed at Haslingden Road and New Hall Hey at Rawtenstall, and at Townsend Fold water treatment works. A mine grouting works is proposed for White Carr Lane, Walmersley.

Safeguarding water

Water minister, Emma Hardy, added: "We are rebuilding the water network from the ground up through one of the largest infrastructure projects ever seen in Britain. In a new era of partnership between government and industry, we are upgrading pipes, tackling sewage spills and safeguarding water security so communities can once again take pride in their rivers, lakes and seas. Investments in projects like the Haweswater Aqueduct will be essential in this effort to secure clean water for future generations."

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said:“The Haweswater Aqueduct has served our region well for decades. This landmark investment ensures it will continue to do so for generations to come. It’s not just about securing the water supplies we need for our city region to grow - it’s also about creating jobs, building skills, and delivering long-term value for our communities.”