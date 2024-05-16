United Utilities respond to concerns of water contamination in Blackpool
Today, various posts were circulating on social media claiming that the tap water in Blackpool was contaminated and that it had resulted in some people being hospitalised.
To check the validity of the posts, we used the ‘Up My Street’ service on the United Utilites website, which showed there were no issues impacting the water supply at any postcodes on the Fylde Coast.
The Gazette then approached Utilities Utilities for an official comment on the reports and they have now provided us with one.
What have United Utilities said about the issue?
A spokesperson for the firm told the Gazette: “There are no issues with the tap water supply on the Fylde Coast. You may have seen news reports about a stomach bug in another part of the UK. Tap water supplies here in the North West are continuously monitored and we can confirm that all customers can continue to use their water supply as normal.”
What issues have there been elsewhere in the UK?
Around 16,000 households and businesses in the Brixham area of Devon have been told not to use their tap water for drinking without boiling and cooling it first following the discovery of small traces of a parasite in their local water network.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 22 cases of cryptosporidium, a waterborne disease caused by a microscopic parasite, had been confirmed in the fishing town. Symptoms of the disease include diarrhoea, stomach pains, dehydration, weight loss and fever.
Speaking to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs today, Anthony Mangnall, Conservative MP for Totnes and South Devon said: "South West Water believe they have located the source of the issue and initiated a fix but are continuing their investigations and will be testing their network to ensure water is safe.
"The boil water notice is therefore likely to be in place for at least a further six or seven days, with bottled water available throughout this period.”
To confirm again, this issue is not affecting Lancashire currently.
