Blackpool Council has been awarded £1.8 million by United Utilities to plant trees in urban spaces across the resort.

The funding will support the planting of hundreds of new trees in residential streets and urban areas throughout the town.

The project also includes the installation of specialist pits designed to help the trees thrive in the urban environment and enhance flood prevention efforts.

The tree pits are designed to capture surface water, using it to irrigate the trees while filtering excess water into the drainage system.

It is hoped this process will reduce runoff into the sewage system.

Coun Jane Hugo, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “I am delighted that Blackpool Council has been awarded £1.8m from United Utilities’ Green Recovery Project.

“With this funding, we can plant more trees in urban spaces, increasing canopy cover and improving biodiversity. This is a great step forward in our vision for a greener Blackpool.

“The council already works in partnership with local people to manage and protect the town’s trees and woodlands.

“This funding means we can go further, creating a greener, healthier future for residents. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have for many years to come.”

A total of £2 million has been invested in the project, with £1.8 million provided by United Utilities, the North West's water company.

The remaining £200,000 is being funded by Blackpool Council.

The council has highlighted that the increase in the town's tree population will improve the local environment, boosting biodiversity, enhancing air quality and expanding canopy cover.

Blackpool currently has one of the lowest canopy covers in the country, at just over 5% - far below the national average of 16%.

In response, Blackpool Council launched a ten-year Tree Strategy in 2020, aiming to create a thriving urban forest that will benefit residents, visitors, wildlife and the environment.

Hundreds of new trees have already been planted and the volunteer-led Tree Wardens scheme is helping to engage the local community.

Heather Lancaster, Rainwater Management Technical Principal at United Utilities, said: “We are really pleased to offer the funding to Blackpool Council in a bid to create greener spaces within the popular seaside town.

“This project promotes the re-use of surface water, diverting volume away from the sewer network and generating capacity for future climate resilience.

“The new trees will improve the biodiversity of the area and create a welcome green canopy for the community to enjoy.

“We are pleased to continue working with the council, investing in our communities, and promoting our beautiful North West.”