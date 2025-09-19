United Utilities buys unused Fylde land for £35k to build storm tanks aimed at cutting sewage spills

Fylde’s coastline is set for cleaner bathing waters thanks to a new deal between the council and United Utilities.

A piece of unused council-owned land on Graving Dock Road, near Lytham Pumping Station, has been sold to the water company for £35,000 to make way for major new drainage infrastructure.

United Utilities plans to build three huge storm water storage tanks on the site, capable of holding around 14,000 cubic metres of excess rainwater during heavy downpours.

Fylde's coastline is set for cleaner bathing waters thanks to a new deal between the council and United Utilities
Fylde’s coastline is set for cleaner bathing waters thanks to a new deal between the council and United Utilities | Daniel Martino

The scheme is part of the firm’s Better Rivers, Better North West programme, which aims to cut storm overflow spills and improve water quality across the region.

The land had been out of use for years after serving as a household waste landfill site.

As part of the project, United Utilities will also clear Japanese Knotweed, remove contaminated material and carry out all the groundworks needed.

Coun Thomas Threlfall, Fylde Council’s lead member for environment, said: “I am pleased to see United Utilities focusing on improving surface water management in Fylde.

“This fantastic partnership demonstrates how we can turn unused Council assets into real benefits for our community. By releasing this site, we’re enabling vital infrastructure that will protect our precious bathing waters for generations to come.

“Cleaner beaches mean healthier environments for our families to enjoy and a more attractive coastline for the thousands of visitors who contribute to our local economy.”

Site preparation is already under way and once the tanks are in place they are expected to make a noticeable difference to bathing water quality along Fylde’s beaches.

The council said the project marks another step in its drive to protect and enhance the borough’s natural environment.

