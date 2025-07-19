Unite for Hope comes to Stanley Park on September 6, using music and conversation to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Blackpool’s Stanley Park will come alive with music, words and community spirit on Saturday, September 6, as the Empowerment Charity hosts Unite for Hope - a powerful, free public event in aid of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Taking place from 11am to 3pm at the Stanley Park Bandstand, Unite for Hope is designed to raise awareness around suicide prevention, while also offering space for remembrance, conversation, and connection.

The event will feature live music and spoken word performances from a diverse range of local artists, each lending their voice to a cause that affects so many families and individuals.

This family-friendly gathering is part of a broader national campaign that began in Blackpool - a video-led initiative now touring the country to ignite discussion, reduce stigma, and promote hope.

Empowerment Charity hopes that by providing a safe, inclusive environment, more people will feel empowered to talk openly about mental health and suicide.

Beyond performances, Unite for Hope will host information stalls from support organisations, mental health services, and charities.

Attendees will have the chance to speak to trained professionals, pick up resources, and connect with others affected by suicide or struggling with mental health challenges. Open conversations are strongly encouraged, reflecting Empowerment’s belief in the healing power of shared experience.

Whether you’ve lost someone to suicide, are struggling yourself, or simply want to show support, Unite for Hope invites you to stand together in remembrance, celebration, and action.

Location: Stanley Park Bandstand, Blackpool Date: Saturday 6 September 2025 Time: 11am–3pm.

This is more than just an event; it’s a community coming together to share hope, support, and remembrance. Whether you’re here to enjoy the performances, connect with others, or find solace, there’s something for everyone.

Organised by Solace in aid of World Suicide Prevention Day, the event features special guests including Victoria and Liam from Coastal Radio, Chris Clancy, Neil Harrison Scott, Emma Moore, Emma Jackson, Nathan Parker, Rob Mason, Owen Holt, Mike Crowther, Sam Southern, and Michael Shepherd.

The Baton of Hope UK tour 2025 was given a big lift-off in front of the world-famous Tower where it was announced that the tour itself will begin in the resort on September 1.

Sam, who is also the local project lead for Baton of Hope in Blackpool said: “I was inspired after walking with the baton during the Manchester leg in 2023, alongside my sister Charlotte and my two youngest children. It was one of the most powerful moments of human connection I’ve ever experienced – I felt seen, I felt hope and for the first time in a long time, I knew I wasn’t alone.

“That same night, I called my CEO and said, ‘We’re bringing this to Lancashire.’ The Baton of Hope is the most impactful initiative I’ve seen for making suicide prevention everyone’s business, and I’m incredibly proud to be leading the first leg of the 2025 tour, with the support of Empowerment and Blackpool Council.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, and young people under 35, and we can’t afford to look away. This event will be an incredible day for Blackpool, but more importantly, it’s about the legacy we build – a legacy of connection, understanding and lasting hope for our community.”