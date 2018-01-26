Unique Wurlitzer sounds strike a chord in Blackpool for so many over the years

There’s something about the sound of a Wurlitzer organ which conjures up wonderful seaside memories for so many people.

And Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom has been home to some of the most well-known and well-loved organists of the last century.

The installation of the Empress Ballroom Wurlitzer in 1935. Organist Horace Finch is standing on the left next to the organ

One of the best-known, and longest-serving, was of course Reginald Dixon. Reg was the resident organist at the Tower Ballroom from 1930 until his retirement in 1970 – with breaks only for RAF war-time service and when the ballroom was closed following a devastating fire in 1957. Reg had taken over from Horace Finch, who moved to the Empress Ballroom.

Reg was succeeded by Ernest Broadbent, pictured here in 1972. Ernest was in residence from 1970, until he retired due to ill health in 1977. Like Reg before him he made many broadcasts and recordings from the famous ballroom.

Next came Phil Kelsall, who has remained resident organist at the Tower since he was appointed in 1977.

Ena Baga at the organ of the Tower Ballroom in the 1940s

A youthful Reginald Dixon at the keyboard of the Tower ballroom organ.