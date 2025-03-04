Unique chance to see original chiller film Nosferatu with live score at Fleetwood's Marine Hall
Nosferatu (1922) is arguably the film that gave birth to the horror genre.
Notable as the first cinematic interpretation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, its combination of expressionistic acting and unforgettable images render it just as powerful andunsettling today as when it first thrilled cinema goers 100 years ago.
Chris Green’s new score was commissioned by English Heritage for a live outdoor screening of the film at Dracula’s spiritual home of Whitby Abbey.
The music is a haunting blend of electronic and acoustic instruments performed live by th ecomposer and, combined with dierector FW Murnau’s iconic images, makes for a genuinely remarkable and unique cinematic experience.
The event is being staged at the seafront venue on Sunday October 12, at 2pm.
Tickets cost £10. For further information visit: https://uk.patronbase.com/_Wyre/Productions
