Iconic Art Deco shop site next to world famous Blackpool Tower goes on sale
In total, 73,000 sq ft of upper floor commercial space right next to Blackpool Tower is being offered at auction for £1million.
The building in Bank Hey Street - which has a distinctive art deco clock - was once the largest Woolworth’s store in the world, before closing in the 1980s and becoming home to Pricebusters for nearly three decades. Sports Direct recently vacated the building to relocate to the nearby Houndshill Shopping Centre.
The now vacant first, second, third, fourth and fifth floors available. The ground floor space is currently occupied by Poundland and Wetherspoons and is not included.
Earlier this year the building was acquired by Nottingham property developers, the ALB Group, who hoped the vacant upper floors could be converted into a hotel. No reason for the new sale has been given publicly.
Auction Estates say the floors have “potential for a range of alternative uses” and “scope for conversion to residential”, both subject to planning permission. The building will be offered in a public auction on August 15 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham.
History of the building
In 1916 Woolworths bought 53-65 Bank Hey Street, then also bought the rest of the corner site, which was formerly the site of the Royal Market. Work began on the store in 1936 and by 1938 it was open and trading. It was the largest and most modern of 2,000 Woolworths around the world. It closed in April 1985, and opened as the Pricebusters indoor market.
