Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Space in an iconic building next to Blackpool Tower is up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 73,000 sq ft of upper floor commercial space right next to Blackpool Tower is being offered at auction for £1million.

The building in Bank Hey Street - which has a distinctive art deco clock - was once the largest Woolworth’s store in the world, before closing in the 1980s and becoming home to Pricebusters for nearly three decades. Sports Direct recently vacated the building to relocate to the nearby Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The now vacant first, second, third, fourth and fifth floors available. The ground floor space is currently occupied by Poundland and Wetherspoons and is not included.

Rightmove/Auction Estates

Earlier this year the building was acquired by Nottingham property developers, the ALB Group, who hoped the vacant upper floors could be converted into a hotel. No reason for the new sale has been given publicly.

Auction Estates say the floors have “potential for a range of alternative uses” and “scope for conversion to residential”, both subject to planning permission. The building will be offered in a public auction on August 15 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham.

History of the building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1916 Woolworths bought 53-65 Bank Hey Street, then also bought the rest of the corner site, which was formerly the site of the Royal Market. Work began on the store in 1936 and by 1938 it was open and trading. It was the largest and most modern of 2,000 Woolworths around the world. It closed in April 1985, and opened as the Pricebusters indoor market.