New figures show that the number of people claiming benefits in Blackoool and Wyre have fallen compared to statistics from last year.

The numbers echo a similar fall in figures across the North West, according to the latest survey by the ONS (Office for National Statistics).

However, for reasons that are not clear, figures for the Fylde district show an increase in the number of people claiming benefits.

The Government claims that its welfare reforms, which include helping disabled people find ways back into the jobs market, is a factor in the UK-wide fall in the number of unemployed.

Concerns had been raised, prior to the reforms, that there had been a worrying increase in inactivity levels among the over-50s since the Covid pandemic.

What the figures show

The latest figures shows that in Blackpool, the total current claimant count is 5,405 for all ages (down 535 year on year), including 1,060 for those aged 18-24 (down by 40) and 1,245 for those aged 50 and above (down by 245).

The figure for all claimants in Blackpool is accordingly down by 9 per cent.

In Wyre, the total current claimant count is 1,975 for all ages (down by 5 per cent), including 365 for 18-24 year olds (down by 45) and 455 for the over 50s (down by 25).

Wyre's largest percentage reduction is by 11 per cent for 18 to 24 year olds.

However in Fylde, the overall claimant count for all ages - 1,355 - was up by 85 on the previous year; it included 230 for 18-24 year olds (up by 45) and 355 for over 50s (the only age group to register a fall, down by 15).

In the North West, the number of people in work is at 3.584 million – up 20,000 on the quarter and up 7,000 on the year.

The employment rate (aged 16-64) is at 73.4% - up 0.6%pts on the quarter and down 0.4%pts on the year.

The number of people unemployed is at 161,000 – down 41,000 on the quarter and up 19,000 on the year.

The unemployment rate is at 4.3% - down 1.1%pts on the quarter and up 0.5%pts on the year.

The number of people in workless households has fallen since April to June 2010 by 165,000.

What the Government says

Minister for Employment, Jo Churchill MP, said: “With unemployment at just 3.8% and payroll employment at a record high, we are helping many more people access work and all the benefits it brings be it financial, health or social.

“Our pioneering welfare reforms are going further, helping reduce the numberof people who would otherwise be on the highest tier of incapacity benefits by 370,000 and tearing down barriers to work for millions of disabled people through our Chance to Work Guarantee.

“Meanwhile our £2.5bn Back to Work Plan will drive down inactivity, grow theeconomy and change lives.”

Labour Market Statistics

 There are 4 million more people in work than in 2010.

 There are 36.8m jobs in the economy, a record high.

 Payroll employment is at a record high, up by 1.3 million since before COVID, alongside seven months of above inflation wage growth.

 The unemployment rate is below many of our international peers, including

Canada, France and Spain. Long-term unemployment continues to fall, down

over 8.3% on the year.

 Our inactivity rate is lower than the average for the G7 and the EU. Back to Work Plan

 The £2.5bn Back to Work plan will offer unprecedented employment and health support to over a million people, while protecting those most in need

from cost of living pressures.

 Benefits will be increased by 6.7% and pensions by 8.5% from April,

maintaining the Government’s commitment to supporting households across

the country.

 Around 1.6 million households will also benefit from an increase to the Local

Housing Allowance – and will be around £800 a year better off on average.

