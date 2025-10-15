Unclaimed estates across the Fylde coast could hold inheritances for local families

Dozens of estates across the Fylde coast remain unclaimed, with families urged to check if they could be entitled to an inheritance before deadlines pass.

The latest probate notices, published under the Trustee Act 1925, reveal details of people whose estates are currently in administration.

These notices give creditors, beneficiaries, or anyone with a potential interest in an estate the opportunity to come forward before assets are distributed.

Members of the public who believe they may have a claim on a deceased person’s estate on the Fylde coast are being urged to come forward | Melinda Gimpel

In some cases, relatives may be unaware they are entitled to a share of an estate, particularly where the deceased person had few known family members or where contact was lost over the years.

Each notice sets a specific deadline for claims to be made, after which the estate will be finalised based only on the information provided to solicitors.

Below is a list of the most recent notices issued, including key details and contact information for anyone who believes they may have a claim.

Jeffrey Malcolm Parker

The estate of Jeffrey Malcolm Parker, who died on December 19, 2024, is now in administration.

Mr Parker was most recently a resident of 49 Rossall Road, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 1HG).

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Blackhurst Budd Limited, 22 Edward Street, Blackpool (FY1 1BA) by December 9, 2025.

Patricia Phyllis Knight

The estate of Patricia Phyllis Knight, formerly known as Patricia Phyllis Hitchen, who died on April 30, 2025, is now in administration.

Mrs Knight was most recently a resident of 5 The Hermitage, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 2TH).

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Vincents Solicitors, 21–23 Park Street, Lytham (FY8 5LU), ref: SM/132012.007, by October 21, 2025.

William Davenport

The estate of William Davenport, who died on June 11, 2025, is now in administration.

Mr Davenport was most recently a resident of 68 Ullswater Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 4AU).

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact PHH Solicitors, York House, 1 York Avenue, Cleveleys (FY5 2UQ), attn: Helen Springthorpe, by November 17, 2025.

Gwynneth Hall

The estate of Gwynneth Hall, who died on June 11, 2025, is now in administration.

Mrs Hall was most recently a resident of 9a Rossendale Avenue South, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 4LY).

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact North Ainley Solicitors, 34–36 Clegg Street, Oldham (OL1 1PS), by December 5, 2025.

Margaret Ann Oakley

The estate of Margaret Ann Oakley, who died on May 11, 2025, is now in administration.

Mrs Oakley was most recently a resident of 42 Denbigh Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3PU).

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact PHH Solicitors, York House, 1 York Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 2UQ), ref: KR/15052/Oakley, by October 15, 2025.

David John Archdale

The estate of David John Archdale, who died on June 16, 2025, is now in administration.

Mr Archdale was most recently a resident of 4 The Courtyard, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3FY).

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact Inghams Solicitors, 8 Crescent East, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3LW), by November 7, 2025.

David Birtwistle

The estate of David Birtwistle, who died on July 8, 2025, is now in administration.

Mr Birtwistle was most recently a resident of 17 Hermon Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3BL).

Anyone with a claim or interest in his estate must contact PHH Solicitors, York House, 1 York Avenue, Cleveleys (FY5 2UQ), ref: HS/15319/Birtwistle, attn: Helen Springthorpe, by October 16, 2025.

Maureen Joy Lynch

The estate of Maureen Joy Lynch, who died on February 8, 2024, is now in administration.

Mrs Lynch was most recently a resident of 2 Ilkley Grove, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3HF).

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Inghams Solicitors, 8 Crescent East, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3LW), by October 21, 2025.

Rita Evelyn Jackson

The estate of Rita Evelyn Jackson, who died on May 9, 2025, is now in administration.

Mrs Jackson was most recently a resident of 26 Kelverdale Road, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3DL).

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact Inghams Solicitors, 8 Crescent East, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 3LW), by November 7, 2025.

Jacqueline Billington

The estate of Jacqueline Billington, who died on November 16, 2024, is now in administration.

Ms Billington was most recently a resident of 100 Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 1SE).

Anyone with a claim or interest in her estate must contact MJV Solicitors, 4 Bispham Road, Thornton-Cleveleys (FY5 1DG), by November 4, 2025.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/