The UK's first electric vehicle (EV) chargers that can fully charge a car in 17 minutes have been installed in Blackpool.

The state-of-the-art 480 kW EV chargers were installed at the Shell petrol station on Preston New Road.

They are the most powerful and advanced CCS2 chargers currently available in the UK.

The state-of-the-art EV chargers were installed at the Shell petrol station on Preston New Road in Blackpool | Contributed

They can fully charge an electric vehicle in just 17 minutes depending on the make, model and battery temperature.

This project was designed and managed by Helix Renewables with the support of several key industry experts, including Sinewave, NIS Signs, Project EV, Eclipse Power Networks and Direct Road Markings.

It was commissioned by Park Garage Group (PGG), which operates 77 sites across the UK.

Sunil Tandon, Managing Director of Park Garage Group (PGG), remarked: “Our new EV charging points are designed with our customers in mind, providing convenient access to fast, reliable charging whilst ensuring each charger is accessible for wheelchair users and located under a lit canopy for safety.

“This project is more than just an upgrade to our services, it’s a bold step towards the future and underscores our commitment to substantiality and innovation.

“We are committed to providing the best for our customers and working with Helix Renewables has been a truly collaborative effort and together, we’re setting new standards for what’s possible in EV infrastructure across the UK.”

PPC said the introduction of these ultra-fast chargers was a “significant step” towards reducing carbon emissions and supporting the UK’s net-zero goals.

Phil added: “Customers can charge their vehicles in record time whilst enjoying a seamless and convenient shopping experience, adding value to both businesses and the local community.

“Our collaboration with PGG is a perfect example of how we support our commercial customers from initial feasibility through to commissioning, ensuring that every step is tailored to deliver maximum impact and benefits for local communities.”

Helix Renewables and PGG plan to roll out similar EV charging solutions across multiple sites in the UK.

For more information about Helix Renewables, visit www.helix-renewables.com.