7 apps you can watch without a TV licence - and 1 you can’t

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology writer

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST

The price of the TV licence is set to go up over the coming years. A funding agreement between the BBC and the previous government means that the fee will increase every year from 2024 to 2028 - find out how much it could go up here.

If you are feeling priced out of the licence fee - and are wondering if you will be able to continue watching the streaming service/ services you are subscribed to you could be in luck. The TV licensing website confirms that for some streaming/ on-demand platforms you are not required to pay the fee.

But if you use BBC iPlayer, you need to make sure that you’ve paid the licence fee - or run the risk of getting in trouble. However Labour is reportedly planning on bringing an end to criminal prosecutions in the near future.

You can use some streaming services without a TV licence - but it is required for BBC iPlayer and in some other scenarios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

1. When a TV licence is needed

You can use some streaming services without a TV licence - but it is required for BBC iPlayer and in some other scenarios.

You don't need a TV licence if you are just using your TV, laptop, phone or tablet to watch shows on the uber popular streamer Netflix. So you can binge til your heart's content - the only exception is if you watch a live event, a TV licence is needed for that.

2. Netflix

You don't need a TV licence if you are just using your TV, laptop, phone or tablet to watch shows on the uber popular streamer Netflix. So you can binge til your heart's content - the only exception is if you watch a live event, a TV licence is needed for that.

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the latest seasons of Rings of Power, The Boys, Fallout and more without a TV licence. The only exception is if you want to watch live sports on Prime Video - like Premier League action or international rugby. A TV licence is required then.

3. Prime Video

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the latest seasons of Rings of Power, The Boys, Fallout and more without a TV licence. The only exception is if you want to watch live sports on Prime Video - like Premier League action or international rugby. A TV licence is required then.

For those who have Disney Plus to watch shows like Bluey, the latest Marvel shows and films and all the classic Disney/ Pixar movies, you don't need a TV licence if you are just bingeing shows. The only exception would be if you watched live TV events on the streamer, then you'd need to have a TV licence.

4. Disney Plus

For those who have Disney Plus to watch shows like Bluey, the latest Marvel shows and films and all the classic Disney/ Pixar movies, you don't need a TV licence if you are just bingeing shows. The only exception would be if you watched live TV events on the streamer, then you'd need to have a TV licence.

Apple's streaming service really does have some of the best, and perhaps underrated, shows on streaming right now. For All Mankind is thoroughly excellent if you like Sci-Fi, and a TV licence is not needed if you are just watching on the streamer. It does also show live sports in the form of baseball and MLS, so a TV licence would be needed then.

5. Apple TV plus

Apple's streaming service really does have some of the best, and perhaps underrated, shows on streaming right now. For All Mankind is thoroughly excellent if you like Sci-Fi, and a TV licence is not needed if you are just watching on the streamer. It does also show live sports in the form of baseball and MLS, so a TV licence would be needed then.

If you are watching shows on catch up on ITV's streaming service, then you don't need a TV licence - but it does have adverts. However if you want to watch anything live on ITVX, then a TV licence is needed.

6. ITVX

If you are watching shows on catch up on ITV's streaming service, then you don't need a TV licence - but it does have adverts. However if you want to watch anything live on ITVX, then a TV licence is needed.

