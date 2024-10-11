7 apps you can watch without a TV licence - and 1 you can’t

If you are feeling priced out of the licence fee - and are wondering if you will be able to continue watching the streaming service/ services you are subscribed to you could be in luck. The TV licensing website confirms that for some streaming/ on-demand platforms you are not required to pay the fee.
1. When a TV licence is needed
You can use some streaming services without a TV licence - but it is required for BBC iPlayer and in some other scenarios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images | Carl Court/Getty Images Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images
2. Netflix
You don’t need a TV licence if you are just using your TV, laptop, phone or tablet to watch shows on the uber popular streamer Netflix. So you can binge til your heart’s content - the only exception is if you watch a live event, a TV licence is needed for that. Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images | MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images
3. Prime Video
If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can watch the latest seasons of Rings of Power, The Boys, Fallout and more without a TV licence. The only exception is if you want to watch live sports on Prime Video - like Premier League action or international rugby. A TV licence is required then. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images | PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
4. Disney Plus
For those who have Disney Plus to watch shows like Bluey, the latest Marvel shows and films and all the classic Disney/ Pixar movies, you don’t need a TV licence if you are just bingeing shows. The only exception would be if you watched live TV events on the streamer, then you’d need to have a TV licence. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images | CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
5. Apple TV plus
Apple’s streaming service really does have some of the best, and perhaps underrated, shows on streaming right now. For All Mankind is thoroughly excellent if you like Sci-Fi, and a TV licence is not needed if you are just watching on the streamer. It does also show live sports in the form of baseball and MLS, so a TV licence would be needed then. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images | PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
6. ITVX
If you are watching shows on catch up on ITV’s streaming service, then you don’t need a TV licence - but it does have adverts. However if you want to watch anything live on ITVX, then a TV licence is needed. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.