Offered for £10,000 this rare MG Metro is in Preston and has covered just 17,200 miles.
It's had two previous owners and has a stack of receipts to go with it. Photo: Facebook Marketplace
This silver Escort with a manual transmission is for sale for £7,000.
It's in Preston and has done 88,000 miles. Photo: Facebook Marketplace
This rare Ford Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo 138 comes on a 1993, L plate.
It is finished in special order imperial blue, has cloth motor sport recaro bucket seats and a completely standard engine.
It's in Preston and the owner is looking for £59,995. Photo: Facebook Marketplace
This 1984 soft top has been listed in Thornton Cleveleys for £5,500.
It's done just under 97,000 miles, with a host of work carried out by its current owner. Photo: Facebook Marketplace
For £4,500 this classic Mini could be yours.
It's located in Poulton and has undergone renovation work, including new wings and headlights. Photo: Facebook Marketplace
This red MG has a manual transmission, a new softtop, new starter and has overdrive in the third and fourth gear.
It's covered 64,000 miles.
It's available now in Blackpool for £5,900. Photo: Facebook Marketplace