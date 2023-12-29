The spread of viruses is back to pre-pandemic levels - and in some cases higher.

Local health experts are asking parents and carers to be aware of the signs of respiratory illnesses in children as temperatures drop. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common virus that causes coughs and colds in winter and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (a common chest infection) in children under two.

In most cases these illnesses will not be serious, but if a child is very young or has underlying health conditions, there can be significant issues.

Joanne Connolly, divisional nursing director for women and children at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Respiratory illnesses in children are very common, especially in winter. The spread of illnesses such as RSV and flu is back to pre-pandemic levels and in some cases higher due to people being comparatively sheltered over the past couple of years.

"We understand that respiratory illnesses in children can be very concerning for families, however, for the majority of children these illnesses will not be serious, and care can be provided at home with simple measures such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, and fluids to help relieve symptoms."

RSV causes Bronchiolitis, a lower respiratory tract infection that affects babies and young children (Photo: Shutterstock)

Early symptoms of bronchiolitis are similar to a cold, such as sneezing, a runny or blocked nose, a cough and a slightly high temperature of 38C. It may cause a reduction in appetite and more noticeable effort in breathing.

Most cases of bronchiolitis will usually get better on their own but parents should contact their GP or contact NHS 111 if:

Your child is feeding or eating less than normal

Your child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more, or shows other signs of dehydration

Your baby is under 3 months and has a temperature of 38C, or is older than 3 months and has a temperature of 39C or higher

Your baby feels hotter than usual when you touch their back or chest, or feels sweaty

Your child is very tired or irritable

Children under 8 weeks old, those born prematurely, and those with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk of severe bronchiolitis, and parents should consider accessing health advice earlier.

Parents and carers are advised to dial 999 or attend an Emergency Department if:

Your child is having difficulty breathing – you may notice grunting noises or their tummy sucking under their ribs

There are pauses when your child breathes

Your child's skin, tongue or lips are blue

Your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake

There are some things you can do to lower the chances of your child getting bronchiolitis such as:

wash your hands and your child's hands often

wash or wipe down toys and clean surfaces regularly

use disposable tissues and throw them away as soon as you've used them

keep newborn babies away from anyone with a cold or the flu – especially if they're under 2 months old or were premature

Joanne added: "We would ask all patients and visitors to adhere to the safety measures in place at your local healthcare facility – including good hand hygiene, and not visiting patients if you’re unwell. This will help to keep our patients, colleagues and yourselves safe."