Fylde Coast football fans watch the England v Germany Euro 2020 match at Poolfoot Farm

England’s carnival atmosphere will endure for days to come after two late goals put the Three Lions firmly on the path to Euro 2020 glory.
Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes following a tense first half, giving England the platform to see off Germany and secure a memorable victory in the last-16 tie at rainy Wembley.
Some 40,000 supporters inside the stadium, many wearing the colours of the home nation, roared as their team went ahead thanks to Londoner Sterling’s third goal of the tournament in the 75th minute.
Fans sought to rouse their heroes with a rendition of Three Lions and its familiar refrain “football’s coming home” early in the second half.
But a sweeping move involving captain Kane, playmaker Jack Grealish and defender Luke Shaw was finished off expertly by Sterling to send the crowd into raptures.