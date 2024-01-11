Food banks in and around Blackpool

The cost of living crisis is touching every community across the Fylde Coast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to latest Government statistics, 2.1 million people in the UK live in household which has used a food bank in the previous 12 months.

Between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, food banks in the Trussell Trust’s UK wide network distributed close to three million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship – this is an increase of 37 per cent from the previous year and more than one million of these parcels were distributed for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the cost of living affecting communities across the Fylde Coast, we have rounded up a list of where food banks and help is available.

Food bank vouchers

It is important to note that food bank vouchers are needed for some venues, including those run by the Trussell Trust. Residents should contact their local authority customers services team, who will check eligibility. Many local schools, churches and doctors surgeries also hold a supply of foodbank vouchers. Citizens Advice Fylde and Kirkham Library are also able to issue a foodbank voucher.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church

The church in Talbot Road offers food to those in need every Thursday and Friday between 10am and 11am. Parcels are available at the front door. Bring ID.

Blackpool Community Grocery

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Community Grocery aims to provide a bridge between food banks and supermarkets. Members are asked for a £5 annual membership fee, and this entitles them to shop in store multiple times each week at reduced prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the Blackpool Communiuty Grocery at Kings Church Blackpool, Bispham Road, between 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Fylde Food Bank

6690 adults and children were fed here in 2022/23. Run by the Trussell Trust, this food bank operates from 10am to 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Annex, United Reformed Church, St George's Road, St Anne's.

For more information on how to access help, email [email protected] or call 01253 727455.

Morecambe Bay Food Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also run by the Trussell Trust, this food bank saw 7838 seven-day emergency food supplies given to people in Lancaster and Morecambe and the surrounding areas between DEcember 1, 2022 and November 30, 2023.

It opens from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday at the Anchor Building, 86 Westgate, Morecambe. For information on how to get help from this food bank, email: [email protected] or call 01524 932 001.

The Pantry Food bank, Fleetwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Help is available on a walk-in basis between 12-3pm, Monday to Friday. The Pantry is located at 73 North Albert Street, Fleetwood. Call 07852989065 for more information or advice.

The Meadows Food Pantry, Thornton-Cleveleys

The Meadows Food Pantry is based at Christ Church, Meadow's Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys. It opens every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 1pm, providing tinned, frozen and fresh food to those in need of support.

Blackpool Food Bank

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Food Bank isn't a walk-in service, but last year supplied 3,600 emergency food parcels to partner agencies across Blackpool last year. For more information on the partners or how to make a donation, click here. Tips for using food banks

Plan regular visits: Plan your visits regularly to ensure a consistent and reliable source of food support.

Diversify your meals: Experiment with different recipes and cooking methods to ensure a diverse and balanced diet for you and your family.

Advertisement Hide Ad