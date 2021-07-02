Downing Street cat predicts victory for England against Ukraine

A video released by Downing Street shows Larry the cat, who has prowled the halls of power for more than 10 years, faced with a choice of the two nations’ flags.

After a glance over his shoulder, the esteemed feline walks forward to hunt down the red and white of England’s emblem – gifting victory by a whisker over the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine.

Larry shows his true colours!

He was the first cat to hold the rat-catching portfolio at Downing Street since stalwart ratter Humphrey was retired in 1997.

England face Ukraine at 8pm on Saturday in Rome, having beaten Germany 2-0 on Tuesday thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.