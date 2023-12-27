Christmas Day crash: man charged after five injured in Blackpool
A Fylde coast man has been charged in connection with a crash on Christmas Day which left four teenagers and a woman seriously injured, police have said.
Three boys, aged 13, 15 and 17, a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s, were injured when a Mercedes crashed at the junction of Willow Brooke Court and Common Edge Road, Blackpool, on Christmas Day (Monday December 25)
Lancashire Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
Kevin Thompson, 42, of Clifton Drive North, St Annes, was charged with failing to co-operate with a preliminary test and failing to provide specimens for analysis. He was remanded into custody to appear before magistrates this morning.
He has been bailed in relation to the causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol matters while enquiries continue.