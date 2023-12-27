Man is charged after Christmas Day crash in Blackpool which injured five people

A Fylde coast man has been charged in connection with a crash on Christmas Day which left four teenagers and a woman seriously injured, police have said.

Three boys, aged 13, 15 and 17, a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 30s, were injured when a Mercedes crashed at the junction of Willow Brooke Court and Common Edge Road, Blackpool, on Christmas Day (Monday December 25)

Lancashire Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Kevin Thompson, 42, of Clifton Drive North, St Annes, was charged with failing to co-operate with a preliminary test and failing to provide specimens for analysis. He was remanded into custody to appear before magistrates this morning.