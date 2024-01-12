Man rescued by Blackpool Lifeboat crew - but not who they were called out for
A strange call-out.
Blackpool's RNLI team were called out to reports of a person in the sea near Central Pier at 9.25pm on Thursday - but the case took a strange twist.
According to Fleetwood Coastguard, who were also in attendance: "A casualty was located in the water at central pier and was recovered by Blackpool RNLI, but this turned out to be a different person to the one we were originally tasked to find."
Police confirmed that casualty, who was a man in his 40s, "helped from the water at 9.39pm and was taken to hospital." All teams were eventually stood down and returned home safely.
The original call out related to someone who was missing from home, but he has been found.