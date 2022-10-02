News you can trust since 1873
Two treated for smoke inhalation after Fleetwood home fire

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a home in Fleetwood in the early hours of Sunday, October 2.

By Tony Durkin
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 11:21 am
Three fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham and Blackpool were called to the incident on Bulkhead Drive, Fleetwood shortly after 4.30am.

Firefighters used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire and treated two casualties who were suffering from smoke inhalation before handing them over to the North West Ambulance Service.

Crews were in attendance for around an hour and a half.

Three fire crews were called to the incident early on Sunday morning.
