Two fire crews attended the incident in Bela Grove at around 9pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to pit out the blaze in the kitchen and first floor of the property

A fire brigade spokesman said: “Crews treated two casualties for smoke inhalation and remained at the scene for around two hours and 45 minutes.”

Bela Grove, Blackpool.