Two teens caught with suspected stolen bank cards after thieves spotted trying door handles in Warton
A resident called 999 after two balaclava-clad men on bikes were spotted trying car door handles in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Two teenagers who matched the suspects’ descriptions were swiftly located when officers arrived.
Numerous bank cards with different names, along with other items suspected to be stolen, were recovered when they were searched.
A 15-year-old boy from Blackpool and a 17-year-old boy from Preston were arrested on suspicion of interference with a motor vehicle.
They were later arrested for theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation after police carried out further CCTV enquiries.
The teenagers were released on bail pending advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.
If you have any CCTV footage or information that may help police, email [email protected].
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.