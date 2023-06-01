Lifeboat crews were called to reports of a teenager in difficulty near Starr Gare at around 8pm on Wednesday (May 31).

Two teenage girls were subsequently found in distress 100m from shore after both D-class lifeboats and the B-class lifeboat headed to the scene

Both were beginning to suffer from shock and starting to feel the effects of the cold water.

Two teenagers were rescued by lifeboat crews after getting into difficulty in the sea in Blackpool (Credit: RNLI/ Steve Fitzgerald)

The crew wrapped them up in a plastic shelter bag to keep them warm before transferring them to the D-class lifeboat following a welfare check.

The girls were then taken back to the shore where their friends were waiting for them.

The crew requested an ambulance before handing them over to the Coastguard team from Lytham St Annes.

Blackpool RNLI said the 999 call was made after a person walking on the beach saw the girls in difficulty and raised the alarm.

Luke Minns, volunteer Helm from Blackpool RNLI, said: “The casualties were very lucky that someone spotted them and was able to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“We were glad to be able to respond so promptly as we were already out on exercise.

“Once we got on scene, both girls were in distress and struggling to stay afloat.”

He added: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that if they find themselves in difficulty in the water, our advice is to float on your back.”