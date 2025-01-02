Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenage boys have been released on police bail after allegations that a man in his 80s was assaulted in a hotel in Blackpool.

The incident is alleged to have occurred during the night of New Year’s Eve.

Two teenage boys have been arrested on police bail after allegations of an assault on a pensioner | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police said: “We were called at 10.44pm on 31st December to a hotel premises on Reads Avenue, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

“Officers attended and found that a man in his 80s had been assaulted.

“Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on 1st January on suspicion of burglary and assault causing actual bodily harm.

“They have since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.”