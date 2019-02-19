Two people were taken to hospital after a road accident in Singleton this morning.

The crash between a car and a van happened on Garstang New Road, close to the Shell garage and the junction with Mains Lane

Two taken to hospital after Singleton road crash

The two injured people have been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Lancs Road Police said: "We were called to the incident at 7am after reports of a two vehicle collision on the A585 Garstang New Road. Part of the road was blocked which has caused congestion nearby. Both of the vehicles, a car and a van, have now been recovered from the scene."

The North West Ambulance Service said two people were taken to Blackpool Victoria hospital following the crash but were unable to give details on injuries.