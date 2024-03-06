Two prize hounds from Lancashire to compete at Crufts in first ever category
Two prize hounds from Lancashire will compete at the world’s leading dog show this weekend.
Crufts, is to judge a working hound for the first time in its 133-year history.
The Holcombe Harriers, a trail hunting pack based in Lancashire, has high hopes for two of its hounds - Anglezarke and President, taking part in the prestigious competition this Sunday (March 10).
Anglezarke (a female, aged four) and President (a male, aged six) both won their categories at the prestigious Blackpool Championship Dog Show in 2023, a Kennel Club event.
They are Studbook Harriers, an exceptionally rare breed. Anglezarke is named after the village in Lancashire where she lived as a puppy, at the home of local farmers.
Sue Simmons, Master of the Holcombe Harriers, said: "This is the first time that a hound from a working pack has ever been shown at Crufts. We are thrilled!
“Anglezarke and President have the right qualities to perform well in front of the judges – both are very intelligent with confident temperaments. "
Frank Kane, Chairman of Breed Standards at the Kennel Club and internationally acclaimed championship judge, added: “We are delighted to see working hounds at Crufts for the first time. "
The Holcombe Harriers signature bloodline originated from the ‘Chiens de Gascogne’ hounds brought over from France, from the 13th century onwards.
There are now only seven packs of Studbook Harriers remaining in the UK. The breed has been registered with the Kennel Club to raise its profile and help ensure its survival.
Sue added that she hoped the Crufts showcase should help to raise awareness of the breed so that their numbers don’t decline any further.
Crufts is held each year at the Birmingham NEC, with hundreds of thousands of dog-lovers in attendance, and a TV audience into the millions.
The Hounds will be judged according to the breed standard, with judges conducting a hands-on examination of their frame, size and condition.
They will also be trotted around on a lead, to examine the athleticism and level paces of their gait.