According to a recent study, 85% of young people in the UK feel they need to relocate for better job opportunities. But two places in Lancashire have come out on top as areas to settle down and launch a career.

Business Name Generator analysed 30 cities across the UK to determine the best places for getting on the job ladder. The study has considered factors including entry-level job availability, starting salary, unemployment rate, and cost of living, encompassing rent, public transport, and leisure expenses.

Where in Lancashire?

In third place behind Southampton and Manchester, came Preston. The city enjoys low unemployment rates of 3.3 per cent — the fifth lowest in the study. There are plenty of jobs available in the city, too, with 148 per 10,000 people currently advertised.

Entry-level salaries in Preston are just slightly below Southampton and Manchester at £29,880, but this could be a correlation with the cost of living. Rents are as low as £775 per month for a one-bed flat, and going out averages £14 for a meal and drink — the second lowest amount in the study.

BAE Systems plant at Warton.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox Blackpool came fifth on the list. The town has 109 entry level jobs available per 100,000 people, and the average starting salary is higher than Preston's at £32,462. However, the rates of unemployment are higher in Blackpool at 4.9 per cent. The costs of renting a one-bed apartment come in at £675, the cost of public transport is £56 a month, and going out for a meal and a drink is going to cost around £13.

Lancashire as whole

