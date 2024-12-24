Two people wanted after staff member’s bike stolen from Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A staff member at Blackpool Victoria Hospital found their bike had been stolen after finishing a long shift at work.

The bike was locked and secured in a cycle shed reserved for members of staff.

The victim returned to the shed after a long shift to find their bike had been taken in the early hours of December 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to these two people after a bike was stolen at Blackpool Victoria HospitalOfficers want to speak to these two people after a bike was stolen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Officers want to speak to these two people after a bike was stolen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Officers yesterday released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise the two individuals in this footage?

“The cycle is very distinctive lime green Kona, with purple pedals as shown below

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A picture of the stolen bikeA picture of the stolen bike
A picture of the stolen bike | Lancashire Police

“If you recognise either of the two or have information, please contact police on 101, quoting log 0351 of December 14, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePeoplePoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice