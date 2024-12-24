Two people wanted after staff member’s bike stolen from Blackpool Victoria Hospital
The bike was locked and secured in a cycle shed reserved for members of staff.
The victim returned to the shed after a long shift to find their bike had been taken in the early hours of December 12.
Officers yesterday released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise the two individuals in this footage?
“The cycle is very distinctive lime green Kona, with purple pedals as shown below
“If you recognise either of the two or have information, please contact police on 101, quoting log 0351 of December 14, 2024.”
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.