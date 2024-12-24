Two people wanted after staff member’s bike stolen from Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A staff member at Blackpool Victoria Hospital found their bike had been stolen after finishing a long shift at work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bike was locked and secured in a cycle shed reserved for members of staff.

The victim returned to the shed after a long shift to find their bike had been taken in the early hours of December 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to these two people after a bike was stolen at Blackpool Victoria Hospital | Lancashire Police

Officers yesterday released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to in connection with the theft.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise the two individuals in this footage?

“The cycle is very distinctive lime green Kona, with purple pedals as shown below

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture of the stolen bike | Lancashire Police

“If you recognise either of the two or have information, please contact police on 101, quoting log 0351 of December 14, 2024.”

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.