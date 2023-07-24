Two people taken to hospital after fire breaks out at domestic property in Blackpool
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a domestic property in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Three fire engines from South Shore, Bispham and St Annes attended an incident in Lytham Road at around 9.40am on Monday (July 24).
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus helped three people from the property and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
North West Ambulance Service confirmed two people were taken to hospital.
Lancashire Police said they attended the incident but that they were not investigating the fire.