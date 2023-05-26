Two people taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Links Road, Blackpool
At 02:22am this morning (Thursday, May 26), two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a domestic building fire on Links Road.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, small tools, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Two casualties received first aid before being transferred to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were still in attendendance at 10:00am.
The spokesperson added: “This fire seems to have originated in the kitchen of the property. However, it’s too early to determine the cause – the fire investigation will be ongoing for some time.”