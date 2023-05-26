At 02:22am this morning (Thursday, May 26), two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a domestic building fire on Links Road.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, small tools, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Two casualties received first aid before being transferred to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were still in attendendance at 10:00am.

A fire broke out at a home on Links Road in Blackpool in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 26.)