News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK

Two people taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home on Links Road, Blackpool

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Blackpool.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th May 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read

At 02:22am this morning (Thursday, May 26), two fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a domestic building fire on Links Road.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, small tools, a thermal imaging camera, and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Two casualties received first aid before being transferred to the hospital by North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that crews were still in attendendance at 10:00am.

A fire broke out at a home on Links Road in Blackpool in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 26.)A fire broke out at a home on Links Road in Blackpool in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 26.)
A fire broke out at a home on Links Road in Blackpool in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, May 26.)
Most Popular

The spokesperson added: “This fire seems to have originated in the kitchen of the property. However, it’s too early to determine the cause – the fire investigation will be ongoing for some time.”

Read More
Blackpool Police arrest 32-year-old man after two girls were approached on way t...
Related topics:BlackpoolBispham