Two people rescued from 'shoulder deep' water after being cut off by tide in Fleetwood

Volunteers from RNLI Fleetwood were called to the scene at around 7pm yesterday evening (Saturday, June 5).

By the time they arrived, they discovered the casualties had become trapped in "shoulder deep water" after being cut off by the tide.

They were collected by the D-853 Harbet - a D-Class inflatable lifeboat which is 5m in length and capable of 25 knots (approximately 29mph).

Volunteers from RNLI Fleetwood were called to the scene at around 7pm. (Photo by Stephen Armstrong)

No injuries were reported.

In a short statement, a spokesman for RNLI Fleetwood said: "Launch request this evening at about 7pm by HMCoastguard to two people cut off by tide.

"Casualties were shoulder deep in water by the time they were collected by 'Harbet' D-853, our in-shore lifeboat.

"Two lives saved."

The D-853 Harbet is the current inflatable lifeboat (ILB) for Fleetwood.

It entered service on February 23, 2021, replacing the D-719 Mary Elizabeth Barnes.

Harbet is named after Harold and Betsy Hollingsworth from Cheadle, Cheshire, who bequeathed £54,000 to the RNLI for a new lifeboat.

How to avoid being cut off by the tide

- Before you head out, make sure it's safe. Check the tide tables.

- While you're out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide's direction.

- Check forecasts and tides at RNLI lifeguarded beaches.