Two people in car saved by water rescue team & HM Coastguard after being stranded by high tide
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood on the scene overnight to assist, the two occupants of a car on Wyre Road in Thornton Cleveleys were left stranded after being cut off from the road by high tide levels.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The fire engines and emergency response staff were assisted by a boat team from Preston, a drone team, and HM Coastguard, who were all on hand to assist the occupants and ensure that they made a safe exit from the stranded vehicle and made it to safety.
Authorities say there were no reported injuries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.