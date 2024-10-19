Two people in car saved by water rescue team & HM Coastguard after being stranded by high tide

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024
Two people had to be rescued from a car after becoming stranded due to high tide levels on the Fylde Coast.

With two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood on the scene overnight to assist, the two occupants of a car on Wyre Road in Thornton Cleveleys were left stranded after being cut off from the road by high tide levels.

The fire engines and emergency response staff were assisted by a boat team from Preston, a drone team, and HM Coastguard, who were all on hand to assist the occupants and ensure that they made a safe exit from the stranded vehicle and made it to safety.

Authorities say there were no reported injuries.

