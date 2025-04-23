Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were arrested on drugs supply offences after police searched a vehicle parked near Kirkham prison.

Police conducted an operation on Monday after receiving community intelligence about illegal items thrown over Kirkham prison’s walls.

Officers searched a vehicle parked suspiciously near the prison.

HMP Kirkham | Google

They subsequently found wrapped items believed to contain illegal contraband.

Two people were arrested for drug supply offences and later released on bail pending further investigations.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “ We want to say a massive thanks because you as a community made the report and we deployed to the incident.

“Without assistance from the public and gathering of that intelligence we wouldn’t be able to take robust action against criminals on the Fylde Coast.”