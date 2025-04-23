Two people arrested after police stop 'suspicious' car by Kirkham prison and find 'illegal contraband'
Police conducted an operation on Monday after receiving community intelligence about illegal items thrown over Kirkham prison’s walls.
Officers searched a vehicle parked suspiciously near the prison.
They subsequently found wrapped items believed to contain illegal contraband.
Two people were arrested for drug supply offences and later released on bail pending further investigations.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “ We want to say a massive thanks because you as a community made the report and we deployed to the incident.
“Without assistance from the public and gathering of that intelligence we wouldn’t be able to take robust action against criminals on the Fylde Coast.”