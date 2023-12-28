Young pair praised for rushing to help after horror accident

Two young people have been hailed as heroes after they rushed to help following a horrific accident in which a luxury McLaren car smashed into a house in St Annes and burst into flames.

The un-named pair were praised on social media for helping a passenger out of the car as the flames took hold, and went to assist the driver who was thrown clear.

They also helped get the occupants out of the house, as emergency services rushed to the scene.

The man and woman were travelling in a taxi on Saturday December 23 when they happened to pass the shocking incident which had occurred just minutes earlier.

The McLaren car had caught alight after colliding with a lamppost and smashing into a house on Heyhouses Lane at around 2.35am.

The two occupants of the car, both men, suffered a number of serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

And a St Annes woman who contacted the Gazette also praised the young man's actions.

She said: "There is an unsung hero involved in this awful crash whom I feel needs to be acknowledged. "He was travelling in a taxi and jumped out when he saw the car on fire.

"The young man who managed to get out told him his friend was still in there so he went to driver's side and smashed the window with his elbow suffering burns and is now awaiting a skin graft.

"The driver had been ejected from the car and his body couldn’t be seen in the dark hence the confusion

"This young man then went in the house which was hit and helped the residents out. "People like this selfless hero restore our faith in human nature ."

In a post on social media, a man said the woman accompanying the 'unsung hero' was his daughter and an ex-paramedic.

He said there could have been a fatality if she had not intervened.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one thermal imaging camera, lighting, and a positive-pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Crews were in attendance for two and a half hours.

In the meantime, police are still appealing for witnesses to the accident itself.

Sgt Tom Malley, from Lancashire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: "As a result of this collision two men are in hospital with serious injuries and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.

"Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision.

"I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which captured the McLaren in the lead up to the collision to contact the police as soon as possible."