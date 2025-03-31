Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strictly Come Dancing’s superstar professional dancers, 2024 winner Dianne Buswell and 2024 runner up Vito Coppola are bringing a brand new show to Blackpool this summer.

Created by Jason Gilkison, Red Hot and Ready will dance its way round the UK in June and July 2025, visiting 30 venues including the Opera House at Winter Gardens Blackpool on July 12.

The tour will be presented by international dance phenomenon Burn the Floor, as the company makes a welcome return to the UK as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

A dynamic new dance show-with-a-difference, Red Hot and Ready builds on the acclaimed performance legacy created by Burn the Floor over more than two decades.

The show brings together Strictly Come Dancing professionals Dianne and Vito, with their incredible ability to deliver show-stopping performances, and a cast of multi-disciplined Burn the Floor dancers from around the world who are nothing short of spectacular, as well as sensational vocalists and live band.

Red Hot and Ready will be the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza, exploding with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breath-taking moves, from seriously sexy to irresistibly charming, and celebrating the pure joy of dance.

Dianne Buswell has been a two-time finalist during her seven years with Strictly Come Dancing, and this year won the show’s coveted Glitter Ball Trophy with partner Chris McCausland and is hugely popular thanks to her fun, quirky personality and dynamic dance style, not to mention her flaming red locks! Winner of last year,

Vito Coppola, who was one of the runner ups in this year’s show, has become a firm favourite with audiences in his two years with Strictly, renowned for his outstanding talent as well as his cheeky sense of humour.

Dianne added “I am truly excited to be going on tour with our magnificent new show with the most phenomenal partner Vito, and to sharing the love and the energy as we dance for you.”

And Vito said “I can't wait to be on tour with the amazing, beautiful, vibrant Dianne Buswell! It’s going to be Red, it’s going to be Hot, and we are going to be super Ready and bring to you so much joy and smiles and happiness.”

Show creator and choreographer Jason Gilkison said today “I am feeling blessed to be coming home to Burn the Floor and creating a new show for the first time in 10 years. To have Dianne and Vito leading this dynamic cast really guarantees an unforgettable experience for our audience.”

Now in its 26th year, Burn the Floor has revolutionised Ballroom style on stages around the world with its mesmerising choreography, ground-breaking moves, and dazzling costumes and sets, bringing its now famous, infectious and rebellious energy to audiences every single night.

Italian-born Vito Coppola has a stellar record as a professional dancer and began dancing at the age of 7 and is a three-time World Championship finalist and a European Cup Winner.

A former Australian Open champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open finalist, Dianne Buswell joined Burn the Floor in 2007.

Internationally renowned choreographer, and BAFTA award recipient Jason Gilkison’s involvement with Burn the Floor dates back more than two decades to 1999 as lead dancer. In 2001 he took up the coveted role of Choreographer and Artistic Director.

Tickets available now from £44.50.

All details listed at: www.DianneandVito.co.uk