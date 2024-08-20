Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been jailed for their part in the disorder in Blackpool.

Daniel Stewart was seen covering his face and wrapping an England flag around his shoulders before abusing police on Saturday, August 3.

The 28-year-old swore and pushed officers, threw a can at a police horse and assaulted a security guard in HoundsHill Shopping Centre.

Daniel Stewart was sentenced to 27 months at Preston Crown Court | Lancashire Police

He was arrested and later charged with violent disorder and assault by beating on August 11.

Andrew Hook also participated in the disorder in the resort that day, kicking a security guard and punching them in the head.

He was arrested and later charged with violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on August 12.

Stewart, 28, of Ashton Road, Blackpool was sentenced to 27 months at Preston Crown Court.

Hook, 32, of Coronation Street, Blackpool was sentenced to 27 months at the same court.

Andrew Hook was sentenced to 27 months at Preston Crown Court | Lancashire Police

ACC Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "Stewart and Hook are just two of those to be sentenced following disorder in Blackpool, and there will be more in the coming weeks and months.

“Disorder is not and will never be acceptable in any part of our county. Hook and Stewart chose to have a detrimental impact on the law-abiding citizens of our Lancashire communities. They were violent towards my officers, and members of the public.

“Their behaviour was disgraceful and will absolutely not be tolerated in Lancashire.

“Everyone should be able to feel safe in their local area without the threat of violence or disorder. Lancashire Police will not stand for it, and I welcome the custodial sentences handed down on them today.”

If you have any information that could help police, call 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.