Two men wanted by Lancashire Police after broad daylight theft on busy road in Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST
Two men are being sought by police following a broad daylight theft on a busy road in Fleetwood.

The incident took place at an address on Poulton Road around 10.40am on February 10.

Officers today released CCTV images of two people they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Officers want to speak to these men after following a theft on a busy road in Fleetwoodplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to these men after following a theft on a busy road in Fleetwood | Lancashire Police

If you have any information that may help police email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0661 of February 17.

Information can be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

