Two men wanted by Lancashire Police after bank cards stolen from vehicle used at several petrol stations

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:53 BST
Thieves stole bank cards from a car before going on a spending spree at several petrol stations in Lancashire.

Thornton-Cleveleys and Poulton Police on Monday released images of two men they wanted to speak to in relation to a theft from a motor vehicle.

Bank cards were stolen from a vehicle and used at numerous service stations.

One of the men is wearing black shorts, a dark top, a hooded coat and appears to be carrying a bottle of alcohol.

The other man is wearing grey pants, a black coat, a white cap and is carrying various food and drink items.

No further details were released by police.

If you recognise the men, email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20240831-0652.

