Two men in custody on suspicion of attempted murder after car in collision with bicycle on Blackpool pavement

By Richard Hunt
Published 13th Aug 2024, 15:11 BST
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a car mounted a pavement and collided with a cyclist in Blackpool.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving and are currently in custody. Officers were called at 1.52pm on Saturday August 10 to St Heliers Road, South Shore, to a report of a collision.

Police are investigation a collision in Blackpool | Third party

The male cyclist left the scene, and police are looking to trace him as they continue to investigate the collision.

They launched the appeal as investigations continue.

A spokesman said: “If anyone was on St Heliers Road and saw the collision, or has dashcam/CCTV footage, please contact 101 – quoting log 0667 of 10th August 2024.”

