Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a car mounted a pavement and collided with a cyclist in Blackpool.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving and are currently in custody. Officers were called at 1.52pm on Saturday August 10 to St Heliers Road, South Shore, to a report of a collision.

Police are investigation a collision in Blackpool | Third party

The male cyclist left the scene, and police are looking to trace him as they continue to investigate the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They launched the appeal as investigations continue.

A spokesman said: “If anyone was on St Heliers Road and saw the collision, or has dashcam/CCTV footage, please contact 101 – quoting log 0667 of 10th August 2024.”