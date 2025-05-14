Two men have been charged following a spate of shed and vehicle break-ins across Lancashire.

Earlier this month, police appealed for the public’s help in locating Niall Farmer and Aiden Craigy.

They were both wanted in connection with incidents in Preston, South Ribble and Fylde.

Two men have been charged following a spate of shed and vehicle break-ins across Lancashire | Contributed

On Monday afternoon, a man believed to be one of the wanted individuals was spotted near Preston Docks.

With the assistance of the drone team and specialist operations, the man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

On Wednesday, Niall Farmer, 18, of Charnock Street, Preston, was charged with five offences of theft from a motor vehicle, three offences of burglary of a dwelling, one offence of attempted burglary, seven offences of burglary other than a dwelling, one offence of aggravated vehicle taking and five offences of vehicle interference.

The incidents are reported to have occurred in the Penwortham, Hutton, Longton, Fulwood and Bamber Bridge areas during March and April 2025.

Farmer was also charged with two further offences of burglary other than a dwelling, six offences of theft from a motor vehicle, four offences of vehicle interference, and two offences of fraud by false representation in connection with incidents in the Fylde area in April 2025.

Aiden Craigy, 25, of no fixed address, was also charged with burglary of a dwelling with intent to steal in Longton and breach of bail.

Both men were remanded in custody and were due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We understand there has been a lot of concern recently about these offences and yes, we’ve seen the comments and felt your frustrations.

“We want you to know we have been listening. This result is not by luck, but through detailed work behind the scenes.

“We understand it can feel like nothing is happening, but often we are unable to share with you until we’ve taken action.

“This doesn’t mean we’re not dealing with it – sometimes these things take time.”